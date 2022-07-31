Oregon State Fire Marshals were able to respond quickly to the Corey Fire, thanks to a new Senate Bill

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshals Office was able to help extinguish the flames of the Corey Fire on July 29th.

It says they were able to coordinate with Fire District 3 and launch an ODF helicopter immediately to help slow the fire.

It says this was made possible through Senate Bill 762, allowing the agency to order air assets through mutual aid agreements.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the use of this helicopter made a big difference in slowing the fire.

“Typically unless they are called on mutual aid those air resources don’t get in the air immediately. So through that agreement, we have regional mobilization coordinators when something like that happens they’re immediately on the ground, and it sounds like that helicopter was in the air in three minutes,” said Alison Green, Public Affairs Director for OSFM.

Green says along with getting aircraft in the air faster they are now free to preposition people and equipment in anticipation of fire that would normally exhaust local resources.

