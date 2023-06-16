USFS waives some fees for Juneteenth

PORTLAND, Ore. – The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees for day-use areas in Washington and Oregon during numerous federal holidays, including Juneteenth.

“These fee waivers are intended to promote accessibility and inclusivity by removing financial barriers and encouraging individuals and families to embark on outdoor adventures,” the USFS said.

On June 19 and other designated federal holidays, fees will be waived for several picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers in national forests.

Regular fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, and other permits will still apply.

“It is our commitment to provide equitable access to these incredible outdoor spaces and we hope to create more opportunities for people to connect with nature and build lasting memories,” said Tracy Calizon, Assistant Director, Recreation and Related Resources for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. “We are especially eager to welcome communities who have been historically underserved and those who have not felt welcome to visit national forests in the past.”

The USFS added that most national forests and grasslands have no fees at any time.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.