VA SORCC to conduct active shooter training Thurs.

WHITE CITY, Ore. – An active shooter training will be held at the VA SORCC facility in White City tomorrow.

Every year the VA holds a mass casualty drill. They choose a different scenario every year and this year it’s an active shooter drill. It will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

Organizers are working to make the drill as real as possible. They’re bringing in role players, special effects makeup and emergency vehicles, which will be responding as if it’s a real life emergency.

“We are hoping we don’t startle the community too much. It’s an actual just training scenario and just preparing staff and most of all to make, to ensure that we are prepared to safe guard these veterans that we hold so dear to our hearts here,” Edgar Duffy, Emergency Manager, said.

When the drill begins, a mass notification will go out to all campus buildings. They want the public to know about how seriously they’re taking this simulation, so no one is concerned tomorrow morning.

