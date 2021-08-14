Home
Waitlist for Access affordable housing 2 years long!

MEDFORD, Ore. —Almost a year after the Almeda Fire, many people are still searching for housing. Access says the waitlist for its affordable housing program is 2 years long.

There are a few reasons for the long wait time. The non-profit has only 52 units of affordable housing. Its vacancy rates are very low, and turnover rates are also low, due to the low cost.

“The community has struggled so much and I know the frustrations are high and I just encourage people to be patient, we are being as responsive as possible, the need is really great and access is here to help meet that,” said Kellie Battaglia, Access Advancement Director.

Access says it has numerous other rental assistance programs for those in need.

For more information visit accesshelps.org

