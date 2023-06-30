Wall raised on new Medford home

Posted by Jenna King June 29, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. —A local family is one step closer to a new home, thanks to an Oregon non-profit.

First Story works to help bridge the gap for low-income families to reach home ownership.

It provides affordable home loans for qualified families to move into a new home.

The first wall was raised on Wednesday for the Ayala Family at the Delta Estates Community in east Medford.

Construction will be finished in the fall, and they hope to move in by September.

