Access to raise funds for Stock the Shelves Campaign

MEDFORD, Ore. – Access is kicking off its Stock the Shelves Campaign this Saturday.

The campaign is to support the opening of the non-profit’s new food bank warehouse.

The warehouse is located in Medford and will double the organizations space for dry food storage as well as refrigeration and freezer capacity.

“We can receive larger donations some of which we had to turn away in the past, it gives us the opportunity to have the space that we need to continue to serve the community well, and to expand those services.” said Marcee Champion, Access.

Their goal is to raise $100,000 through the month of July.

If successful Access said the campaign can provide 400,000 meals.

You can donate directly through access’s website or send a donation to the organization at 363 aviation way in Medford.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.