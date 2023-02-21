Washington woman found dead weeks after going mushroom hunting

Posted by Jenna King February 20, 2023

Del Norte, Ore. —The search is over for a missing Washington woman along the coast.

The woman disappeared after mushroom hunting with her family on February 3rd.  This weekend her body was finally recovered after an extensive search.

The family says it’s heartbroken to announce the passing of 71-year-old Vana Sisopha. After over two weeks of searching the family is now getting some measure of closure.

Since her disappearance, over 200 search and rescue volunteers and Vana’s friends have looked for her near Gasquet. Del Norte County Search and Rescue says her body was found in the French Hill area on Sunday.

Vana has been mushroom hunting for 20 years.  Her son told us on Friday that 71 year old loved cooking, the outdoors, and helping others.

“She is a loving woman, and very kind-hearted, and a lot of people know her and we are all heartbroken by this incident, I just ask for everyone’s prayers,” said Vana’s son, Michal Chansavang.

She is leaving behind four children and a number of grandchildren who will miss her greatly. The family thanks everyone who assisted in the search.

