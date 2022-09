ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland said the water in Ashland Creek is now safe to swim or wade in at both the wading area and the swim reservoir in Lithia Park.

High levels of bacteria had recently been found inside the wading area of Ashland Creek, making the water unsafe.

The City of Ashland monitors E.coli levels weekly from May through October.

For information on local waterways and if it is safe to swim, the city recommends you visit http://www.theswimguide.org.