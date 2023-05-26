White City community joins together to beautify the neighborhood

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team from White City has teamed up with residents to help clean up graffiti and trash.

This project was specifically part of a White Mountain Middle School project to maintain the cleanliness and safety of the city.

On Thursday, students joined officers and other community partners to repaint, pick up trash, and beautify their area.

Another cleanup project is already being planned.

