Wildfire in Klamath County reaches 405 acres

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – A fire burning in the Chiloquin Ranger District is now 405 acres and 25% contained.
The Bray Fire is burning about four miles northeast of Chiloquin in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. It was first reported at about 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters worked on the fire overnight to halt its growth. Full containment is expected by Thursday night.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is not associated with a prescribed burn in the same area that took place last week.