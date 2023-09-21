Woman reported missing in Josephine County

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A woman was reported missing and endangered in Josephine County.

Investigators said on Tuesday, September 19, 43-year-old Sarah L. Palo was reported missing.

She was last seen by family members several months ago in the Cave Junction area, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said.

It’s possible she could be in the Medford area trying to make her way back to Cave Junction.

Palo is described as a white woman, 5’3” tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Palo’s whereabouts has been asked to call the sheriff’s department at 541-474-5123.

