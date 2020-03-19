YMCA emergency child care plan grows

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley YMCA’s emergency child care plan is growing.

The facility is offering child care primarily for first responders and health care workers who must work through the coronavirus outbreak.

The executive director for the YMCA tells us the number of children coming in is growing slowly each day.

They do not have exact numbers, but say children are meeting in small groups throughout the valley under the umbrella of the YMCA’s plan.

Other than child care, their facilities are closed.

