Young Marines donate to turn on water at local splash pad

WHITE CITY, Ore. —With temperatures expected to hit triple digits, the community of White City now has a place to cool off. We told you last week, funding to run the Burns Park Splash Pad, had run out.

Because the park is not a designated county park, it’s not part of the county parks system. After our story ran, Jackson County Parks says $1500 was donated, by the Camp White Young Marines.

Now, the water is back on for the community to enjoy.

“It’s always nice to see the community step up when they are asked to do so and in this case, they stepped up big time so we’re hoping that the community continues to collaborate on long-term solutions for burns park and the facilities out here.” Jackson County Roads and Parks Director, Steve Lambert.

The county says the funding will help keep the water on for the rest of the summer.