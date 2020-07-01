Home
Yreka plans to hold 4th of July fireworks display

YREKA, Calif. — Yreka will still have a fireworks display for this upcoming fourth of July holiday.

The local Fire Marshall gave the thumbs up for the fireworks show to be launched off at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds. While no one is allowed to be on the fairgrounds property to watch, the show uses larger arial shells that organizer David Peterson says can be seen from all over town.

“You can sit in your front yard, you can sit in your car on any of the  streets and just watch. You don’t have to come to a central location and be in a big group,” Peterson said.

The fireworks will start around 10 p.m. and last roughly 30 minutes.

