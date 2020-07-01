Yreka plans to hold 4th of July fireworks display

YREKA, Calif. — Yreka will still have a fireworks display for this upcoming fourth of July holiday.
The local Fire Marshall gave the thumbs up for the fireworks show to be launched off at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds. While no one is allowed to be on the fairgrounds property to watch, the show uses larger arial shells that organizer David Peterson says can be seen from all over town.
“You can sit in your front yard, you can sit in your car on any of the streets and just watch. You don’t have to come to a central location and be in a big group,” Peterson said.
The fireworks will start around 10 p.m. and last roughly 30 minutes.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.