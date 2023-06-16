Yreka police seek information about alleged hit-and-run

YREKA, Calif. – Police in Northern California are asking for help finding vehicles that may have hit a pedestrian in Yreka.

At about 3:09 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Yreka Police Department were patrolling in the 1000 block of South Main Street when they found a woman lying in the road who needed help.

The 28-year-old double amputee was reportedly hit by a vehicle traveling northbound and may have been hit by a second vehicle shortly thereafter.

YPD said neither vehicle stopped to help.

The woman was taken to a local hospital before being medevacked to Redding, investigators said.

According to YPD, officers are seeking information about the vehicles that were traveling in the area that night. They’re described as a white pickup truck, a small black sedan, and a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 530-841-2300.

