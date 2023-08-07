Local nurse found dead in Arizona after being reported missing

PHOENIX, Ariz.– A nurse who worked in the Rogue Valley for several years was found dead after being reported missing in Arizona.

34 year-old Jessica Lindstrom worked as a registered nurse at Asante Rogue Regional for the last 7 years.

According to Phoenix NBC affiliate KPNX, she was found dead Friday evening in the Deem Hills Recreation Area.

The station said her death is under investigation by Phoenix Police, but they don’t suspect foul play.

Preliminary information suggests heat was a factor in her death.

There’s a GoFundMe set up to raise money for funeral arrangements.

If you would like to donate, you can find the link here.

