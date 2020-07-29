Local organizations receive help from renewable energy program

MEDFORD, Ore.– A renewable energy program through Pacific Power is celebrating 20 years of community projects.
The program called Blue Sky Renewable Energy is powered by customers who match their energy use to support renewable energy. Pacific Power says its supplied energy to around 110 organizations across Oregon.
One of its most recent was a solar panel installation at the Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.
“So we’re really excited to be able to use this project as an educational tool as well for our club members and who knows what that will spark in our next generation,” said Jessica King with the Boys and Girls Club.
The organization says having these solar panels will save $1,000 a month. That money will be put back into the organization to help fund more of its programs.
Pacific Power says organizations can apply for the grant through the Blue Sky Renewable Energy website.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.