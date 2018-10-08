Local philanthropists view construction of Bear Creek Park Park playground

MEDFORD, Ore. – Volunteers are continuing their work at Medford’s Bear Creek Park.
Dozens of people are working around the clock to rebuild the park’s iconic playground.
On October 4, they had some special guests: Sherm Olsrud and his wife Wanda, the founders of Sherm’s Food 4 Less and Thunderbird.
The playground is being renamed the Olsrud Family Community Playground in honor of the longtime philanthropists.
“I think it’s just very important, a place for kids to come and play,” Sherm Olsrud said. “It gets kids off the streets—just a wonderful place.”