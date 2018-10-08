Low precipitation levels could mean a mild winter

MEDFORD, Ore. – These past few months have marked the 5th longest period with 100th of an inch or less of rain.
The only major rain event this summer was in July.
Right now Brett Lutz with the National Weather Service said with the lack of rain, we could have a warm winter.
“I think where the warming concern comes in is the snow pack.” Lutz said, ” It is really critical for us to get normal or above precipitation during those snow months.”
The snow months include November, December and January.
Lutz said the trend could change and we could see cooler temperatures, but what we would need is an average or above average wet season.
