Local political science professor reacts to Iran’s attack on Israel

ASHLAND, Ore.– Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles into Israel on Saturday night, but most were intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems.

Israel is expected to respond to the attack, although President Biden has urged them not to.

SOU Associate Political Science Professor Bill Hughes believes Iran’s attack was mainly a show of force.

He said Israel wouldn’t have been able to stop the majority of the attack without knowing that it was coming.

Israel’s conflict with Iran dates back to the 70s and was escalated recently when an Iranian general and three other officials were assassinated in January, prompting this response from Iran.

Now, the Biden Administration is tasked with convincing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not escalate the situation further.

Professor Hughes said, “one of the things we know is that Iran does not want war with Israel. Whatever else they want, they do not want a direct military confrontation with Israel because they would lose, and they would be going to war with the United States.”

Hughes said the Biden Administration should work on getting Israel’s focus back on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He said the goal should be bringing stability and predictability to the Middle East.

Hughes believes Israel will respond to Iran’s attack in some form within the next few weeks.

He hopes the fact that no important religious sites were destroyed by Iran will not warrant an escalated response.

