Ashland’s Japanese Garden open again after maintenance

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland’s Japanese Garden is now open after it closed for two weeks for maintenance.

The Koi fish haven’t returned yet, but Ashland Parks and Rec officials say that will happen by next week.

The pond and water features were cleaned over the last two weeks and the water will be tested to make sure it’s safe for the fish to return.

Ashland Parks and Rec’s Special Event Manager Sulaiman Shelton said, “we were able to completely redo the filter system here in the Koi pond and do a full cleaning. You’ll notice now if you visit the Japanese garden it’s much cleaner, there’s no algae.”

Shelton said they were disappointed to close during the spring, but he is happy the garden is back open again.

He said they have a number of events coming up throughout the next few months, including kids day on May 5.

