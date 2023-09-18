Local realtor new host of nationally syndicated TV show

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A local realtor is joining a nationally syndicated television show.

The American Dream focuses on real estate, lifestyle, and culture across the country.

Rogue Valley real estate agent Ellie George has now joined the team to highlight some of the best parts of Jackson and Josephine counties.

She says she’s excited to showcase everything the valley has to offer on a large scale.

“I know that we’re going to be able to capture the vibe of what’s going on and what’s different in the areas,” George said. “It’s going to be great for all the local people that it’s going to open their eyes to other things in the valley to do, to see. To learn. And then it’s going to be great for people moving into the area.”

George says she will begin filming for the show next week.

Her first episode is expected to air on streaming platforms in October of this year.

George says she is actively looking for local people and unique homes to feature on the show. To find out more, email [email protected]

