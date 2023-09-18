Sneaker waves possible along Oregon coast this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Anyone heading to the Oregon coast or southern Washington beaches this week should be extra careful near the water. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is warning people about possible sneaker waves on Monday and Tuesday.

“This means the water may move further up the beach than expected at times. Stay back from the water’s edge, and keep your eyes towards the ocean at all times,” the NWS Portland said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The NWS Portland shared several tips to help keep people safe:

Stay alert

Stay off jetties

Keep children and pets close, and away from the surf zone

Keep off rocks and logs on the beach

What are sneaker waves?