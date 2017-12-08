Local school district considers name change

Eagle Point, Ore. — A local school district may be rebranding. Jackson County School District 9 has proposed changing its name to ‘Eagle Point School District 9.’
The district’s administration currently has a survey online to get the community’s input.
“There’s confusion with Jackson County School District 9 with marketing and recruiting new employees. It’s confusing because Jackson County just blanketing the whole area,” said Tony Lallo, JCSD9 school board.
The district will vote Wednesday whether or not to approve the change. From there, it will determine costs to re-brand the district — including changing names on buses, and other signage.
