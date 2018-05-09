Home
Local woman reminds pet owners danger of hot cars

Local woman reminds pet owners danger of hot cars

Local News , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore.- With temperatures climbing one local woman is going out and about, trying to make sure pets in our community are safe.

“Make people aware, just make people aware to just leave your dogs at home because its hot in the car,” said Joan Starr.

Starr is a self-described animal lover. She says whenever she sees an animal inside a car she’ll leave a note warning the owner the dangers of the heat.

“Just a friendly reminder, I’m not trying to get anyone in trouble,” she said.

According to animal rights group PETA, even on a 78 degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can reach up to 100 degrees in just minutes.

Police say if you do see a dog in distress inside a locked vehicle, try to find the owner, if you’re unsuccessful, call 911.

It is now legal for Oregonians to break a car’s window if you see a child or pet locked in a car and suffering from a heat related illness.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics