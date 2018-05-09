Local woman reminds pet owners danger of hot cars

Grants Pass, Ore.- With temperatures climbing one local woman is going out and about, trying to make sure pets in our community are safe.
“Make people aware, just make people aware to just leave your dogs at home because its hot in the car,” said Joan Starr.
Starr is a self-described animal lover. She says whenever she sees an animal inside a car she’ll leave a note warning the owner the dangers of the heat.
“Just a friendly reminder, I’m not trying to get anyone in trouble,” she said.
According to animal rights group PETA, even on a 78 degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can reach up to 100 degrees in just minutes.
Police say if you do see a dog in distress inside a locked vehicle, try to find the owner, if you’re unsuccessful, call 911.
It is now legal for Oregonians to break a car’s window if you see a child or pet locked in a car and suffering from a heat related illness.