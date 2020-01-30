Home
Longest U.S.-Mexico cross-border tunnel discovered

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC) – The U.S. Border Patrol and its partners say they have discovered the longest illicit cross-border tunnel ever along the southwest border.

More than three-quarters of a mile long, the tunnel links Tijuana to the United States via a passageway 70 feet below the earth. Investigators believe a cartel used it mostly to transit illegal drugs.

U.S. agents described the engineering inside the tunnel as elaborate, with an elevator, a rail system, electricity and ventilation. A warning system inside warns of dangerously low oxygen levels.

The entrance to the tunnel, measuring five feet high and two and a half feet wide, sits in an industrial area underneath a small building.

Authorities have made no arrests or seizures.

They did find an offshoot, another tunnel, still under construction.

