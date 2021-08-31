Louisiana struggles in the wake of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NBC) – In the wake of Hurricane Ida, the fifth most powerful storm to ever cross the U.S. coast, more than a million are still without power. Many also don’t have running water, and those essential services may be out for weeks.
In some areas, the water is still too deep and the damage too intense for teams to get in. In others, rescue efforts continue as families are ushered to safety.
Perry Burrell’s home was damaged in the storm. He said, “It was bad, the roof caved in the kitchen and the living room.”
Vivid memories of Ida’s attack are haunting, even two days after the storm.
“Toward the end, I got scared because I saw my house. I saw the rain,” said Houma resident Jessica Hebert. “Just ready to leave but couldn’t go nowhere.”
As teams begin to clear away what they can, pushing through the wreckage, some are worried about what they may find.
Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said, “We expect there will be more people found that have passed. Too many people ride these storms out and take their life in their hands.”
Many are still stunned by what’s happened and what’s left behind.
The lifeline for survivors now is the help that continues to pour in from across the country…
President of the Houston Food Bank Brian Greene said, “We have several hundred pallets of MREs, hundreds of pallets of water, hundreds of pallets of disaster boxes.”
Food, equipment, supplies, and manpower are all vital as southeast Louisiana begins what will be a long, difficult recovery.