Louisville Mayor signs ‘Breonna’s Law’

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (NBC) – It’s official: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer confirmed Breonna’s Law. He said, “It is with a profound sense of hope that I now sign this legislation, which writes Breonna Taylor’s name into the law and into the history of this city and this country forever.”
Just hours after the Louisville Metro Council unanimously approved Breonna’s Law, Mayor Fischer signed it into effect Friday afternoon.
The measure bans the use of no-knock warrants.
Previously, the city terminated Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad and created new requirements for all officers to wear body cameras.
These recent moves were made by city and police leaders to help repair relations between an embattled department and a beleaguered city that has seen two black residents killed at the hands of law-enforcement officers in recent months.
Mayor Fischer praised the council and community for coming together to create change. He said, “This, of course, is just one step. One victory forward in the fight for justice, peace and equity in our city and nation, an example of how we can all work together, and we know we’ve got a long way to go, and we’re only going to get there if we do it together.”
Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney said, “We worked together, we listened to the community and we got it done.”
The law is named after Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her apartment by Louisville police narcotics officers serving a no-knock warrant as part of what police said was a drug investigation back in March.