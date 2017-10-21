Low-cost vaccination protects your pets

Even dogs don’t like having to go to the doctor to get their shots. However Jackson County Animal Services offered low-cost vaccinations today to help protect your pet from dangerous viruses such as rabies.
“We are trying to get as many dogs licensed which is required by county law,” said Barbara Talbert, shelter manager for the Jackson Count Animal Services. “We try to provide the rabies vaccines at an affordable cost so that’s not a barrier to get a dog licensed.”
Around a 100 pups showed up to get their shots along with a optional nail trimming. If you missed out today, don’t worry. The shelter offers this service every third Saturday of the month.