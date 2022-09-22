Mail Tribune switching to online-only

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Mail Tribune announced its moving to an online-only format starting September 30th.

Owner and publisher Steve Saslow said printing and delivering the paper is no longer profitable.

This comes after a switch from printing seven days a week down to four last year.

Saslow said the amount of online readers is triple the number of print readers.

He released a statement through the Mail Tribune Tuesday night. It reads in part, “The most important thing is that the integrity of the product will not change. It will only get better when we can redeploy resources to more reporters and better coverage. It’s become very obvious we can survive rather than sticking to a printed product, which will put us out of business.”

