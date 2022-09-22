Alex Jones takes stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (CNN) – Alex Jones takes the stand Thursday in a trial to determine how much he and his company, Infowars, will have to pay Sandy Hook families for defamation.

The controversial talk-show host had repeatedly pushed a narrative that the mass shooting at that school was a hoax and that all the victims and their relatives were crisis actors.

During his testimony, Jones admitted he called Judge Barbara Bellis a “tyrant” and that his trial is being held in a “kangaroo court.”

Bellis told Jones there were some issues he cannot testify about due to agreements between lawyers from both sides.

If Jones violates Bellis’ orders, Bellis said she will hold him in contempt of court.