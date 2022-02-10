Man accused of letting former Mouseketeer Dennis Day die appears in court on unrelated charges

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 10, 2022
Homicide suspect Daniel Burda (left) and Dennis Day (right)

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man accused in the death of Phoenix man Dennis Day — an original Disney Mouseketeer — appeared in court Thursday in an unrelated matter.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Daniel Burda is facing new charges for criminal mischief in the first degree.

The D.A.’s office said Burda’s trial in Dennis Day’s death could begin as soon as late spring.

Prosecutors said Burda, a handyman who was living with Day at the time he went missing, shoved the elderly man to the ground and let Day die by not taking other actions to prevent it.

The Phoenix man was found dead under a massive pile of clothes in his home months after he disappeared in 2018.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: