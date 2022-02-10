Man accused of letting former Mouseketeer Dennis Day die appears in court on unrelated charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man accused in the death of Phoenix man Dennis Day — an original Disney Mouseketeer — appeared in court Thursday in an unrelated matter.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Daniel Burda is facing new charges for criminal mischief in the first degree.

The D.A.’s office said Burda’s trial in Dennis Day’s death could begin as soon as late spring.

Prosecutors said Burda, a handyman who was living with Day at the time he went missing, shoved the elderly man to the ground and let Day die by not taking other actions to prevent it.

The Phoenix man was found dead under a massive pile of clothes in his home months after he disappeared in 2018.