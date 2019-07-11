Man accused of murdering Karissa and Billy Fretwell appears in court

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. – The man charged with murdering Karissa and Billy Fretwell appeared in court via video conference in Oregon Wednesday.
Authorities say Michael Wolfe kidnapped and killed his former lover and their 3-year-old son.
A weeks-long search ended with the discovery of the two bodies.
Karissa Fretwell was shot to death.
Authorities haven’t revealed how Billy was killed.
Fretwell had been fighting Wolfe for child support shortly before the killings.
Wolfe did not enter a plea at Wednesday’s hearing.
He’s set to return to court on august fifth.