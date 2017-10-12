Man arrested after standoff near Roseburg

GREEN, Ore. – A wanted Roseburg man was arrested following a long standoff in the community of Green.
On October 12 at about 8:45 a.m. an Oregon State Police trooper saw a vehicle traveling 89mph in a 65mph zone on Interstate 5 south of Roseburg.
The speeding Suzuki sport utility vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Russell Scott from Roseburg. He stopped the vehicle in a parking lot near M Street and Old Highway 99 south in the Green District of Roseburg.
That’s when the OSP trooper realized Scott was recently involved in a standoff with the Sutherlin Police Department and had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The trooper tried to make Scott exit the Suzuki, but he didn’t comply. Additional police assets were sent to the scene while the nearby area was evacuated and closed off to the public.
OSP said they tried for nearly four hours to get Scott to exit his vehicle and surrender. Due to the threat level, OSP’s SWAT team was dispatched to the standoff.
According to OSP, SWAT officers “introduced” pepper spray projectiles into the Suzuki when negotiations failed. Scott subsequently complied and was taken into custody without further incident.
He was lodged in the Douglas County Jail.