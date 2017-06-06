Marion County, Ore. – A Fairview man is behind bars after police say he crashed into a Knife River construction vehicle, seriously injuring two workers.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 6 as the workers were clearing Interstate 5 near milepost 280, a little over 20 miles south of Portland.
Police said a white box truck driven by 27-year-old Colin Michael Cook struck the rear of the workers’ truck, injuring them.
The truck continued to drive northbound after the crash. It was located a short time later by Oregon State Police troopers.
Cook was arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver, assault, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
The construction workers from Troutdale and Powell Butte continue to receive treatment for their injuries.
Brian Gray, president of Knife River’s Oregon operations, issued the following statement:
“This is a terrible situation that did not have to happen. Our team members were working in the closed lane, on the other side of traffic barrels when their vehicle was hit. We ask two things: Please keep our injured team members and their families in your thoughts, and please pay extra attention and slow down in work zones so something like this never happens again.”