4 dead, including gunman at San Francisco UPS facility

San Francisco, Cal.- A gunman in a UPS uniform killed three people and wounded two others before turning his weapon on himself as police approached at a company facility in San Francisco early Wednesday, authorities said.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, San Francisco police said. Police believe there was only one shooter and said the incident did not appear to be related to terrorism.
San Francisco police Assistant Chief Toney Chaplin said at a press conference Wednesday that officers responded to a call of several people shot at the UPS facility at around 8:55 a.m.
Officers determined the shooter was still in the building and when they encountered the armed suspect he “put the gun to his head and discharged the weapon,” Chaplin said.
He added that the suspect was “dressed in a UPS uniform,” but that investigators had not yet determined or confirmed whether he was a current employee. Investigators were still working to determine a motive.
There were “dozens and dozens of witnesses” to the shooting, Chaplin said.
“Our investigators are going through, painstakingly interviewing with everyone that was in the building when this tragedy occurred,” he said.
UPS said in a statement that there was a “shooting incident involving six employees” within the company’s facility in the neighborhood of Potrero Hill.
The company said it could not provide the identity of the people involved pending the police investigation.
“We understand that there are four deaths, although some individuals were transported to the hospital and we are unsure of their status at this time,” UPS said in the statement.
“The company is saddened and deeply concerned about affected employees, family members and the community we share,” UPS said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those touched by this incident.
UPS employs 350 people at the San Francisco facility, according to the company.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that they were responding to the shooting incident and providing report to San Francisco police.
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” and said his thoughts were with the individuals and families affected.
“We all know the familiar faces of our local UPS drivers and delivery persons. Today’s tragedy will be felt in every community served by these committed employees,” Lee said in a statement. “We are always saddened when someone loses a life to gun violence. Even one shooting and one victim is too many.”
Article originally appeared on NBCNews.com