Man arrested for defacing property with hate posters

Ashland, Ore.- An Ashland man is facing five counts of criminal mischief, accused of defacing property by putting up hate posters around town. Justin Anthony Marbury, 28, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24.
“The police department would like to make it clear that Marbury was arrested for defacing others’ property with the flyers, not directly for what the flyers contained,” said the department in a press release. “However, the police department also recognizes that the particularly incendiary nature of the flyers made this situation more alarming and concerning to the department and to members of the community.”
Several posters featuring swastikas and referencing white supremacy were posted on poles and business windows earlier in the week.
“While hate speech is protected under the United States and Oregon constitutions, the Ashland Police Department will do everything it can to ensure all members of the community feel as safe as possible from perceived threats to their safety.”