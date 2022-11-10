Man arrested for threatening people at the Ashland Plaza

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police arrested a man for allegedly menacing people in downtown Ashland.

The Ashland Police Department said at about 7:45 p.m. on November 9, officers were sent to the Ashland Plaza after they got a report of a disorderly man threatening people with a knife and throwing items at cars.

When police arrived, they reportedly found the suspect — identified as 23-year-old Vander Bevill —holding a knife to his throat.

According to APD, officers confronted Bevill with a less lethal weapon, described as a “bean bag shotgun.”

Investigators said Bevill dropped the knife and fled on foot.

Officers were able to catch Bevill and took him into custody without further incident.

The less lethal weapon was “deployed but not used,” APD said.

According to police, Bevill was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for disorderly conduct, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and interfering with a police officer.

APD said, “Bevill was no longer in custody as of 1 p.m. on November 10, 2022.”