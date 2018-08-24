Man in custody after shots fired

MEDFORD, Ore. — Around 12:40 P.M. Medford Police received a call saying there were shots fired at a home on Nome Ct., just off of Delta Waters Rd. in East Medford.
Lieutenant Justin Ivens with Medford Police said the caller told police a male subject was firing shots in the front yard of a home. Once officers arrived on the scene they were unable to locate the subject.
Medford Police, Emergency Medical Services and the SWAT team were all on scene.
At 4:43 P.M. Medford Police reported that the incident had turned into a barricaded subject event and were asking neighbors to stay inside and out of the area.
At 4:48 P.M. Medford Police reported they had the suspect in custody and were working to open the area up quickly.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”