Man indicted for sex crimes in Jackson, Josephine Counties

Daniel Michael Cooley

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was formally charged with several sex offenses after several months of investigation in multiple Oregon counties.

According to Oregon State Police, 18-year-old Daniel Michael Cooley allegedly sexually offended a girl who was under the age of 11-year-old at the time.

On March 14, OSP said Cooley was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on $100,000 bail. Within a week, Cooley was indicted on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

On April 17, a separate grand jury in Jackson County indicted Cooley on even more counts related to sex abuse.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call OSP Detective Bryan Scott at 541-618-7957.

