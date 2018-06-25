Man killed in Gold Hill motorcycle crash

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Police are identifying the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Gold Hill Saturday.
Witnesses told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office they saw a 2017 red Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling on Second Avenue at about 9:00 p.m. on June 23. The motorcycle and rider—later identified as 58-year-old Gary Patrick Hansen—veered off the roadway and crashed, coming to rest 50 yards away.
Hansen was reportedly wearing a helmet, but it came off during the crash.
JCSO said Hansen, who has ties to the Medford area, was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said they haven’t yet determined a cause for the crash.