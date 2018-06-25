Home
Man killed in Gold Hill motorcycle crash

Man killed in Gold Hill motorcycle crash

Local News Top Stories , , ,

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Police are identifying the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Gold Hill Saturday.

Witnesses told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office they saw a 2017 red Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling on Second Avenue at about 9:00 p.m. on June 23. The motorcycle and rider—later identified as 58-year-old Gary Patrick Hansen—veered off the roadway and crashed, coming to rest 50 yards away.

Hansen was reportedly wearing a helmet, but it came off during the crash.

JCSO said Hansen, who has ties to the Medford area, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they haven’t yet determined a cause for the crash.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics