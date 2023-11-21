Man linked to deaths of four Portland-area women writes to KGW from prison

Calhoun is currently being held at Snake River Correctional Institution in eastern Oregon on charges unrelated to the women’s deaths.

Over the past three months, Calhoun has exchanged messages with KGW using the inmate communication system. Calhoun claims he has been wrongly accused and paints himself as a victim.

“I have not been charged with anything for a reason,” Calhoun wrote. “I’m guessing they are trying to come up with whatever they can on me cuz they have no one else as a easier target as me\sitting duck.”

In July, the Associated Press, The Oregonian and Willamette Week all cited law enforcement sources who identified Calhoun as a person of interest in the deaths of Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster and Ashley Real. The women’s bodies were all found in separate wooded or secluded areas around Portland between February and May. Calhoun has not been charged in any of the deaths.

Charity Perry was 24 years old. Her mother, Diana Allen, said she knew it was the worst possible news when a detective phoned her in late April.

“I told him, ‘I know why you are calling me. I know exactly why you are calling me,’” a tearful Allen recalled.

Perry had struggled with schizophrenia and substance abuse for many years. Her body was found in a culvert near Ainsworth State Park in the Columbia River Gorge.

“Whoever put her there went out of their way for her not to be found,” Allen explained. “She didn’t get herself there on her own.”

Allen said her daughter was found shoeless. She claims Perry wasn’t stabbed, shot or beaten in the head. Her cause and manner of death, like the other women, remains undetermined, according to investigators.