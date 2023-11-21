Out of town? Ashland Police offers free home patrols

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 21, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – If you’re leaving home for the holidays,  Ashland Police Department says it has you covered.

The Ashland Police Department has a home patrol program that checks on your home if you’re out of town for an extended period of time.

Ashland police chief Tighe O’Meara says the volunteers in this program are fully dedicated to making sure you come back to a safe, secure home.

“We have a dedicated team of volunteers that will gladly go and check the perimeter of your house, make sure everything is okay,” Chief O’Meara said.  “If they find an open door, if they find something wrong, we’ll get in touch with you.”

Chief O’Meara says all you have to do is call Ashland Police and let them know when you will be out of town.

 

