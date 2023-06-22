Man reported missing in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man has been reported missing in Grants Pass.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office sent out a notification Thursday saying 53-year-old Shannon Dixon Beckett disappeared.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was seen on June 19 walking to a store from his home on Barbara Drive in Grants Pass. He was also reportedly spotted in downtown Grants Pass the following day, JCSO said.

Beckett is described as a white man, 6’1” tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.