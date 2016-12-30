Man reported missing in northern California

Shasta County, Calif. – Police in northern California are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is said to have the mental capacity of an 8 to 10-year-old.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Paul Weed left a residence in Burney, California in the early morning hours of December 28.
Weed’s family said he left in a black Chevrolet Equinox with California plate number 7FXF107. He’s believed to be headed to the Sacramento area.
Police said Weed is considered ‘at-risk’ due to his mental health history and limited mental capacity. He’s also in need of medication.
If anyone has information about where Weed could be, they are encouraged to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540.