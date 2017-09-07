Man sentenced for promoting prostitution, other crimes

Medford, Ore. – A man convicted on charges of promoting prostitution, attempted evidence tampering and tampering with a witness was sentenced in a Medford courtroom to over 6 years behind bars.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Layfette Toney was arrested on May 19, 2017 after an undercover officer responded to an ad for sexual services on Backpage.com.
Police watched as Toney dropped off a female at a local hotel after an exchange of money was made with the expectation the female would engage in sex acts in one of the hotel’s rooms
The D.A.’s office said Toney denied he knew why the woman was getting dropped off.
However, he was seen on surveillance footage entering the hotel and walking past the room multiple times, and police determined the Backpage.com ad was made with the phone in his possession.
After Toney’s arrest, he called the female involved in the case from jail and told her not to show up for any court appearances, according to prosecutors. She never showed up for any appearances related to the case.
On August 31, Toney was found guilty of multiple charges related to the case.
On September 6, Toney was sentenced to 75 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections with 3 years of post-prison supervision.