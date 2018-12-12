Man sentenced to life in prison for killing mother of his children

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Jackson County man accused of killing the mother of his young children will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Enrique Solis-Garcia was arrested in California on Sept. 11th, 2017 just hours after the murder. He pleaded ‘no contest’ to killing the mother of his two children, Noemi Ruiz, last week.
The incident happened on the 2000 block of Hill Way in East Medford.
Ruiz was found by neighbors on the sidewalk of her home… stabbed repeatedly.
“We found the female… and she was deceased,” said Lt. Kerry Curtis, Medford Police Department.
Medford Police told NBC5 the next day, it was likely a case of domestic violence.
Solis-Garcia was taken into custody hours after the crime in Red Bluff, California. Police say they tracked him down with the help of surveillance footage.
“We reviewed several hours of that video and were able to see the vehicle that he was in when he left and really just kind of putting that time line together,” Lt. Curtis said.
Solis-Garcia did not address the court during sentencing, but the mother of the victim, Maria Ruiz, read a letter calling him a coward for murdering her daughter.
Ruiz said her daughter was planning on getting a restraining order against him and says, even now, she doesn’t believe Solis Garcia feels any remorse for what he did.
Judge Laura Cromwell appeared to agree.
“He pleaded no contest to me… (then addressing Solis-Garcia) but you can’t remember that you’ve stabbed her forty times? I don’t know if you have a conscience.”
Both the defense and prosecution called the case “tragic” and were pleased it didn’t go to trial.
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” said Judge Cromwell.
The two sides agreed the family needs time to heal. And while Solis-Garcia has been sentenced to life, he could be eligible for parole after 25 years.
