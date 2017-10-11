Man stabbed during attempted vehicle theft

Grants Pass, Ore. – A man was stabbed when he tried to stop a woman from stealing his vehicle in Grants Pass, police said.
At about 6:30 Tuesday morning, a woman got into a vehicle that wasn’t hers parked in front of the Miller Paint Company Store in Grants Pass.
The woman, later identified as 30-year-old Cassandra May Kuhr, drove about 100 feet before the vehicle’s owner–who was running after her–caught up. The 50-year-old man was able to pull Kuhr from the driver’s seat. The two struggled before Kuhr stabbed the man in the torso.
Two witnesses came to help the victim, who had sustained non-life threatening injuries. Kuhr was detained until police arrived.
She was booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges of second degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
According to the Herald and News, Kuhr has been arrested before. When she was 22, Kuhr was arrested in Klamath County on two counts of reckless endangering.
In 2011, she was arrested in Klamath County on five counts of failure to appear in court to face charges of driving under the influence, second degree theft and failure to appear.
In 2013, she was booked in the Klamath County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal driving while suspended. She was booked later that same year for burglary and attempted theft.
Any witnesses to this latest incident are asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.