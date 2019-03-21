Man who allegedly fired gun during argument arrested in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A man was arrested for endangering his family after he allegedly fired a gun in their direction during an argument in northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of March 20, 53-year-old Lee Xeng Yang got angry during an argument at his family’s Mt. Shasta Vista subdivision home. The subdivision is about 22 miles southeast of Yreka.
According to deputies, Yang exited the residence and fired a handgun outside. When his wife and mother came out, Yang reportedly fired at least one shot in their direction.
After the sheriff’s office responded, they made sure the victims—including five children—were safe.
The next day, Yang was located and arrested without incident. He was lodged in the Siskiyou County Jail on numerous charges, including willful child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. More charges will likely be filed in connection with an illegal marijuana grow on the property where Yang was living.