10-year-old receives “significant injuries” in Central Point crash, firefighters say

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A 10-year-old boy was reportedly injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a miniature motorcycle in Central Point.
Just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Snowy Butte Lane, a boy riding a mini motorcycle and a brown pickup truck collided.
According to Fire District 3, the boy received significant injuries and was transported via ambulance to Rogue Regional Medical Center for treatment. Firefighters aren’t sure if the injuries are life-threatening.
This is a breaking story. NBC5 News will provide updates as they become available.